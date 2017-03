PARIS, June 19 Singapore Airlines has placed a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft worth $8.6 billion at list prices, with options for 20 more of the jetliners.

The airline could convert the options into larger A350-1000s under the terms of the deal, Airbus said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

The carrier now has 70 firm orders for the A350, Airbus added.