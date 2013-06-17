US Air Force says arms sales doubled in 2 years, more gains likely

PARIS, June 17 U.S. Air Force arms sales to
international buyers doubled over the past two years and further
increases are likely, a senior Air Force official said at the
Paris air show on Monday.
Heidi Grant, deputy undersecretary of the Air Force for
international affairs, told Reuters she expected further
increases in coming years but it was difficult to project the
exact level.
Grant said mounting pressure on the U.S. defence budget made
it more important for U.S. allies to increase their ability to
carry out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance
missions, as well as aerial refueling.
The Air Force currently oversees 2,800 foreign military
sales cases valued at $138 billion in 100 countries, Grant said.
"I see the caseload and the dollars continuing to increase,"
she said.