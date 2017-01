March 9 Aircraft lessor Air Transport Services Group Inc said it would lease 20 Boeing 767 freighter planes to Amazon.com Inc as the online retailer looks to operate its own air cargo network.

As part of the deal, Amazon also has the right to buy up to 19.9 percent of ATSG's stock over five years at $9.73 per share. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)