CORRECTED-Amazon says some warrants in Air Transport Services exercisable by July 8 (March 18)

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that Amazon has warrants to buy 9.99 pct stake in Air Transport Services, not that it has bought that stake)

March 18 Amazon.com Inc said it has warrants to buy a stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc , 9.99 percent of which will become exercisable as of July 8 or when Air Transport holds its shareholder meeting - whichever comes first. (1.usa.gov/1Zb30XF)

Amazon said last week it had signed a deal with ATSG to lease 20 Boeing 767 widebody freighter aircraft to handle more of its own deliveries in the United States.

As part of the agreement, Amazon has the right to buy up to 19.9 percent of ATSG's stock over five years at $9.73 per share.

ASTG shares closed at $14.56 on Friday.