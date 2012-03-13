UPDATE 1-Etihad, Air Berlin to share Dreamliner programs

* Etihad, Air Berlin see deal saving millions of dollars
* To share infrastructure, pool maintenance
* To bundle purchasing for 787s
* Air Berlin: Not clear yet where, for whom 787s will fly
FRANKFURT, March 13 Etihad Airways and Air
Berlin announced plans to pool their Boeing 787
programs, three months after the Abu Dhabi-based carrier raised
its stake in Germany's second-biggest airline to almost 30
percent.
Under the agreement, which the airlines said on Tuesday will
help save millions of dollars, Etihad and Air Berlin will share
infrastructure, pool maintenance and develop joint training
programs for the aircraft.
They will also bundle purchasing for the Dreamliners'
engines, electronics and inflight entertainment systems and
cooperate on product development for the planes.
Etihad has 41 of the planes on order, with 25 options and
purchasing rights, while Air Berlin is due to take delivery of
15 Dreamliner aircraft from late 2015.
Air Berlin initially ordered 25 787s but canceled 10 of
them, worth $1.7 billion, in 2010 amid uncertainty over whether
it will increase its long-haul network.
A spokeswoman for Air Berlin said on Tuesday it was not yet
clear which routes the 787s would service, and given the
partnership with Etihad it could also not be ruled out that the
planes end up flying for Etihad, she said.