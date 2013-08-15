Air Berlin signs deal on 11 aircraft with China's Minsheng

FRANKFURT Aug 15 German airline Air Berlin said it signed a letter of intent to sell 11 new and used aircraft to Minsheng Commercial Aviation Limited.

The deal covers the sale and lease-back of five used Airbus A320 family aircraft owned by Air Berlin as well as deliveries of new Airbus A320 family aircraft and a new Boeing 737-800 aircraft in 2014, Air Berlin said on Thursday.

In addition, Minsheng - a unit of Chinese leasing company Minsheng Financial Leasing - will have the option to buy four Boeing 737s from Air Berlin and place them into the Chinese market, it said.