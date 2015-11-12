Airbnb says to help cities tax homesharers, ease home shortages

PARIS Nov 12 Airbnb has moved to head off
conflict with tax-raising authorities, city councils and
hoteliers worldwide as a two-day promotional event in Paris, the
online home-sharing group's biggest market, gets under way.
In a statement on its web site dated Nov. 11, the company
whose runaway success has turned the travel and hotel industry
upside down announced plans to co-operate with cities to make
sure homeowners pay their fair share of hotel and tourist taxes.
Founded only in 2008 but measured earlier this year as the
third-most valuable venture capital-backed group in the world at
over $25 billion, Airbnb also said it would help prevent its
service from causing housing shortages by "ensuring hosts agree
to a policy of listing only permanent homes on a short-term
basis".
The announcement comes just a week after the company
unveiled plans to form 100 home-sharing clubs in cities across
the United States during 2016, a move aimed at giving advocates
of home- and room-sharing companies a stronger voice to head off
regulatory crackdowns.
The website is expected to have about 80 million nights
booked this year, double the number in 2014, investors familiar
with the company's performance told Reuters in September.
The company says it has more than 1.5 million listings -
homes, apartments, guest rooms, even houseboats and tree houses
- in more than 34,000 cities in 190 countries.
San Francisco, California-based Airbnb says its biggest
destination is Paris, with more than 40,000 listings there. It
already said in August it would begin collecting and remitting
tourist taxes from guests on behalf of rental apartments in the
French capital.
In many cities it is seen as a competitor to independent
hoteliers and to international hotel groups like
InterContinental, Marriott and Accor.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Susan Thomas)