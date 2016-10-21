INSIGHT-San Francisco lawsuit, NYC law highlight global risks for Airbnb

| SAN FRANCISCO/BERLIN
SAN FRANCISCO/BERLIN Oct 21 Airbnb, the online
lodging service that investors now believe is worth $30 billion,
faces a reckoning.
In eight years of torrid growth, the company has often
clashed with local public officials seeking to minimize the
impact of short-term rentals on neighborhoods and urban housing
markets. Now, those simmering tensions are starting to boil.
The New York state legislature has passed regulations that
Airbnb says could seriously damage its business in New York
City, the company's largest U.S. market; Governor Andrew Cuomo
has until Oct. 29 to decide whether it will become law. The
German capital of Berlin recently passed a law banning most
short-term rentals, and Barcelona and Amsterdam are imposing
steep fines for listings that violate laws there.
Ground zero for Airbnb's fight against tightening
regulations is its home of San Francisco, where the company has
sued to block a new requirement that it reject booking fees from
property owners who have not registered with the city.
The case is a crucial test of Airbnb's business model. The
company argues it cannot legally be held responsible for how
landlords use its platform. If it is required to enforce local
laws on short-term rentals, that could drastically reduce
listings - and revenue - in some of its biggest markets.
Other cities looking to rein in Airbnb are watching the
proceedings and looking to the city's law as a potential model,
said James Emery, deputy city attorney of San Francisco.
"Throughout the country, people representing cities have
called me to ask what's going on with the litigation," he said.
Airbnb's legal argument relies on a 20-year-old statute
designed to protect free speech online, known as Section 230 of
the Communications Decency Act. The company asserts in its
lawsuit that San Francisco "impermissibly treats Airbnb as the
publisher or speaker of third-party content" when it is merely a
platform for communications between property owners and guests.
Other online marketplaces - such as Amazon, eBay
, and Craigslist - have cited the same law to shield
themselves from liability for any improper transactions among
users of their services.
In the San Francisco case, U.S. District Judge James Donato
said at an Oct. 6 hearing he wasn't "seeing the link" between
free speech protections and San Francisco's short-term rental
regulations. Donato is expected to issue a ruling soon.
Airbnb has also sued the Southern California city of
Anaheim, home to the Disneyland theme park, and the nearby beach
city of Santa Monica, over regulations that the company contends
are illegal.
'ILLEGAL' BUSINESS MODEL
Airbnb takes a cut of the revenue when a room or a home is
booked and charges a service fee to guests. The company says it
helps communities by enabling middle-class families to make
extra money.
It also points to agreements with officials in nearly 200
locales around the world, mostly for tax collection and in some
cases for broader short-term rental regulation.
Critics counter that, in popular tourist destinations,
Airbnb takes affordable housing off the market, drives up home
prices and disrupts neighborhoods with streams of transient
visitors.
As regulatory threats loom, Airbnb on Wednesday announced it
would create an online registration system for property owners
and automate the enforcement of Airbnb's existing rules in New
York and San Francisco, which limit operators to a single
listing of an entire residence.
New York Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, sponsor of the New
York legislation, was unimpressed by Airbnb's announcement.
"It's preposterous. Maybe half their listings are illegal"
in New York City, she said. "It's part-and-parcel of the
business model."
Existing New York state law bars most urban
apartment-dwellers from renting out their units for less than 30
days if they are not present.
The law recently passed by the state legislature would bar
even advertising a rental that violates that existing law, which
could help regulators crack down on Airbnb itself in addition to
the users of its service.
Airbnb has said it will sue New York state if the governor
enacts the law. The company said it has taken down nearly 3,000
illegal listings in New York City over the past year, and
reports 44,622 total listings in the city as of Sept. 1.
BATTLE IN BERLIN
In Berlin, Airbnb is fighting a city demand that it turn
over information to help enforce a new law imposing fines of up
$110,000 on people renting out more than 50 percent of their
homes for less than two months - among the strictest regulations
worldwide.
Airbnb is "confident it would find a favorable agreement"
with the city," said Peter Huntingford, Airbnb head of public
affairs for Europe.
But with the city intent on collecting data and Airbnb
intent on refusing, another legal battle looms.
"If Airbnb intends to risk a trial, we are prepared to walk
down that path," said Martin Pallgen, a Berlin Senate spokesman.
In Barcelona, Airbnb's third-largest market in Europe, the
city is imposing fines that exceed $65,000 for listings without
proper licenses. Amsterdam city officials in April started
scraping data from Airbnb and other short-term rental websites
to root out illegal hosts because Airbnb will not turn over
details on violators.
In its Wednesday announcement, Airbnb put forward what the
company's head of global policy and public affairs, Chris
Lehane, called a "comprehensive regulatory strategy" targeted at
"rooting out bad actors."
But the new proposals stopped short of any commitments to
share information or enforce bans on short-term rental
operators, which many cities say is crucial for effective
regulation.
RISING RISKS
Critics contend that a large portion of Airbnb listings are
offered by commercial operators with multiple properties who are
essentially running illegal hotels. The company, they argue, has
effectively turned many residential neighborhoods into tourist
zones.
In Los Angeles, a study by the pro-labor Los Angeles
Alliance for a New Economy found that property owners with two
or more listings generated 44 percent of all Airbnb revenue in
Los Angeles.
Airbnb, in a statement, disputed that conclusion and called
the group's analysis "misleading."
In New York City, the state Attorney General found that,
between 2010 and 2014, more than 300,000 Airbnb reservations
violated the law, representing about $304 million in booking
revenue, with about $40 million of that going to Airbnb.
Public officials need to prioritize the rights of full-time
residents over landlords and visitors, said Rosenthal, the New
York Assemblywoman.
"I represent New Yorkers," she said. "I don't represent
tourists, and my responsibility is not to protect their cheap
deal at the expense of New Yorkers."
