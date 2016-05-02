U.S. FAA approves longer diversion time for Airbus A350

PARIS May 2 U.S. regulators have agreed to let
the Airbus A350 fly further on one engine in the event
of a breakdown, freeing the new European jet to fly more direct
routes over oceans and other deserted places, its manufacturer
said on Monday.
The decision by the Federal Aviation Administration will
allow the twin-engined A350 to fly up to 5 hours from the
nearest airport on one engine, which is equivalent to about
2,000 nautical miles (3,700 km).
Later this year, the jet will be granted up to 370 minutes
or more than six hours, allowing it to fly almost any route and
bringing it into line with European rules, Airbus said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)