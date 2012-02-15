Airbus CEO launches probe on A380 cracks

SINGAPORE Feb 15 The head of European
planemaker Airbus said he had launched an internal investigation
to find out how the company allowed manufacturing flaws to
develop that led to wing cracks on the flagship A380 and draw
lessons for future projects.
"We made a little mistake here and we are repairing it as
quickly as possible," Chief Executive Tom Enders said on
Wednesday.
"This plane is absolutely safe to fly," he told a news
conference in Singapore. "Are we learning from this? Absolutely.
We are taking lessons from the A380 programme for the A350
programme."
"We have a thorough investigation underway on how we could
make these mistakes in the first place and to eradicate the
sources of the mistakes," Enders said.
He declined to say how much the repairs would cost. Airbus
says it has identified a way of fixing the cracks which affect a
handful of fixing brackets located in the centre of each wing.