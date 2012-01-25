UPDATE 1-Factory, design flaws caused A380 cracks

* Airbus says it has found solution to wing cracks
* Confirms more examples of cracks found in checks
* Airbus reiterates 525-seat aircraft is safe to fly
PARIS, Jan 25 Airbus acknowledged
a combination of manufacturing and design flaws on Wednesday as
it confirmed the discovery of more examples of cracks inside the
wings of A380 superjumbo jets, while insisting the world's
largest airliner is safe to fly.
A top executive said the European planemaker had found a
solution to the outbreak of cracks on a small number of parts
inside the wings, which prompted European safety authorities to
order compulsory safety inspections last week.
Airbus confirmed a Reuters report that it had discovered
more examples of the cracks during the latest wing inspections,
but declined to give further details before Friday's deadilne
for completing a first phase of checks.
"The A380 is safe to fly," Tom Williams, executive vice
president of programmes at Airbus, said.
The cracks were caused by a combination of the choice of
aluminium alloy for certain wing brackets as well as stresses
imposed at two stages of the manufacturing process, he said.
Airbus moved to shore up confidence in the world's largest
jetliner amid a drip-feed of disclosures about cracking on
components used to fix the outside of the wing to its ribcage.
Williams flew to Dublin to give an unscheduled address at a
conference followed by a series of briefings as Airbus stepped
up efforts to dampen any concerns about the aircraft's safety.
Airbus had already dismissed calls by an Australian
engineering union to ground the aircraft, saying this had not
been demanded by safety regulators who would be only too quick
to ban flights if they believed safety was at risk.
European authorities have however ordered inspections on
almost a third of the superjumbo fleet after two types of cracks
were discovered within weeks of each of other on what Airbus
described as handful of L-shaped brackets inside the wing.
Since then, similar cracks have been found inside the
9,100-square-foot wings of at least one of the superjumbos
examined under the directive, industry sources told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Airbus officials said it was assumed that most of the
aircraft being tested would show evidence of the second and more
significant type of crack, but that their technical fixes would
address this well before they became a potential hazard.
It declined to say which airline had found cracks during
inspections but the spotlight is expected to fall on Singapore
Airlines which has said it is inspecting six aircraft
under a first phase of checks of the most heavily used jets.
Singapore Airlines said it was carrying out inspections as
required and would give an update once they were completed. The
checks involve emptying and venting fuel checks for about 24
hours followed by a visual check via a manhole under the wing.