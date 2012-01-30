Airbus A330 revamp to challenge Boeing, Tribune says

PARIS Jan 30 European aircraft maker
Airbus plans to increase the range of its A330 airliner to
challenge Boeing's 777 and 787 jets, La Tribune reported
on Monday.
Airbus, a unit of European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co.
, will revamp the twin-engined plane after consulting
several airlines over the plan, the French financial daily said.
By paring mass from key parts and adding 5 metric tons to
the overall maximum take-off weight, Airbus aims to increase the
A330's range by 7 percent, the paper said. The move would
challenge Boeing on routes that can currently be served only by
its 777 and 787 airliners.
An Airbus spokesman did not immediately return calls seeking
comment on the report.