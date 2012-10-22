Airbus may hike A350-1000 output in 'mini-jumbo' battle

* Production hike would free slots to support sales drive
* Airbus aims to mimic success of Boeing 777 mini-jumbo
* 350-400 seat market set to be next aviation battleground
* U.S. expected to launch fresh attack on A350 funding
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Oct 22 Airbus is looking at
increasing planned production for the largest member of its A350
family to power its next important struggle with Boeing
for a lucrative corner of the jet market, two people familiar
with the matter said.
The plans emerge on the eve of Tuesday's inauguration in
Toulouse, southwest France, of an assembly factory for the A350,
which is being developed at an estimated cost of $15 billion.
The lightweight carbon-composite aircraft is Airbus's answer
to two categories of Boeing long-haul jet: the 787 Dreamliner,
which pioneered the large-scale of fuel-saving materials, and
the more traditional metallic but still popular 365-seat 777.
The largest variant, the 350-seat A350-1000, will allow
Airbus to compete directly with the twin-engined 777
"mini-jumbo". The duel is shaping as the next major aviation
battle, with sales of up to 2,000 jets at stake over the next 20
years.
Airbus blames a shortage of delivery slots for slow sales of
the A350-1000, which has notched up 88 orders and seen several
cancellations since launch, though its U.S. rival claims Airbus
was wrong to try to compete in two segments with one plane.
Raising production would free up more slots to be sold.
"Airbus is looking at ways of increasing A350-1000
production," a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
It was not immediately clear whether this would be at the
expense of production for the two smaller models of A350 or mean
an increase in total production. There has been speculation the
A350-800 could be scaled back to focus on larger models.
A spokeswoman for EADS subsidiary Airbus declined
specific comment on production for the A350-1000, but said
production for the overall series - officially known as the A350
XWB - was designed to accommodate changes in demand.
"The A350 XWB final assembly line is designed to be flexible
and to be able to produce all three members of the A350 family
(-800, -900, -1000)," the spokeswoman said by email.
"We are working on a ramp-up to 10 per month to be reached
four years after the first A350 XWB delivery and are constantly
and closely following market trends so that we anticipate and
adapt our production to meet our customers' needs."
At first, Airbus will focus on production of the 314-seat
A350-900, the best-selling of all three A350 models and one
designed to compete head-to-head with the 787 Dreamliner, which
entered regular service in Japan almost exactly a year ago.
First flight is planned for mid-2013 and first delivery for
the second half of the following year, suggesting the full
production rate will be achieved in late 2018. The first
A350-1000 is due in 2017 but it is sold out until late-decade.
MINI-JUMBO MATCH
Airbus is locked in a psychological battle with Boeing over
the A350-1000, which was recently beefed up with a more powerful
Rolls-Royce engine to improve payload and range.
Boeing produces seven 777s a month and plans to lift this to
8.3 after a record sales streak for the jet, which was extended
by a $4.5 billion Turkish Airlines order on Monday.
But even the 777's industry fans acknowledge the 1990s metal
design will eventually face headwinds from the A350-1000's
lighter design, and Boeing has been toying for months with a 777
revamp that includes less thirsty engines and new wings.
While Boeing is under pressure from top buyers such as
Emirates to firm up its plans for the 777X, as the tentative new
version is known, Airbus is under pressure to score quick sales
of the A350-1000 to recoup lost momentum. It says the plane
offers significant savings over the current 777.
After a flurry when the A350 was launched in 2007, sales of
the 350-seat A350-1000 went quiet until Hong Kong's Cathay
Pacific placed a new order for 10 and upgraded orders
for 16 of the smaller A350-900 model in July.
Industry analysts say that as well as pushing new sales,
Airbus is actively trying to persuade buyers of its smaller
A350-900 to trade up in pursuit of more payload and range, and a
further rejigging of the order backlog cannot be ruled out.
On Tuesday, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault will
inaugurate the A350 plant in Toulouse in honour of one the
European jetmaker's French founders amid a row over investment.
Germany is withholding half of an estimated 1.2 billion euro
A350 development loan to voice unease over jobs.
The ceremony may also be held against a backdrop of fresh
trade clashes with the United States, which wants to include the
A350 in a long-running transatlantic subsidy dispute.
Washington has been studying European A350 data since last
month and trade sources say it could give a response by Tuesday.