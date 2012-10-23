Airbus opens A350 plant to meet rising competition

* Carbon-fibre jet to compete with Boeing 787, 777
* Airbus to build 10 A350s a month by late 2018
* Market worth hundreds of billions of dollars
By Tim Hepher and Jean Décotte
TOULOUSE, France, Oct 23 European planemaker
Airbus inaugurated a factory for its A350 jetliner on
Tuesday, sparking a new phase in the race for fuel efficiency
and profits with U.S. rival Boeing.
French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault fought through fog
and an air traffic control strike to fly to Toulouse, southwest
France, to name the plant after "Father of Airbus" Roger
Beteille, a pioneer of twin-engined long haul passenger jets.
Built in response to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the A350 is
Europe's first contribution to a new generation of jets designed
to cut airline fuel bills by using mainly lightweight
carbon-composite materials instead of the heavier aluminium.
Airbus and Boeing expect total demand for more than 6,000
such mid-sized, long-range jets over the next 20 years and their
arrival is leading to new routes bypassing crowded hub airports.
It is a market worth several hundreds of billions of dollars
and is set to upstage the largest jetliners such as the Airbus
A380 superjumbo and the latest version of Boeing's 747.
But both firms face huge construction challenges for the
revolutionary jets, woven and baked out of carbon fibre that is
stronger and lighter than metal but costlier to produce. Neither
the A350 nor the 787 is expected to make a profit for years.
Airbus says the A350 will take to the skies in the summer of
2013 and enter service in the second half of 2014, a year later
than originally scheduled. Three different models of the
aircraft will seat between 270 and 350 people.
The competing 787 went into service in Japan a year ago
after complications with a ground-breaking production system and
global supply chain delayed its first deliveries by three years.
Even before Tuesday's inauguration, the 74,000-square metre
Toulouse plant has been building the first A350 that will never
fly but will be shaken apart in stress tests.
Full production will now begin in earnest ahead of next
year's maiden flight, rising to 10 planes a month by late 2018.
The factory ceremony comes as competition intensifies for
the sales of jets to Asia and other fast-growing markets.
The largest model, the A350-1000, will also compete against
Boeing's 777 mini-jumbo, which boasts the world's largest jet
engines and dominates a lucrative market just below 400 seats.
Boeing lifted production of the 777 overnight in the wake of
record sales and analysts say it is poised to launch a new
stretched Dreamliner, to be called the 787-10.
That could slow a rally in sales of the older Airbus A330
which soared as airlines scrambled for capacity to cope with
growing traffic, as 787 delays left them short of seats.
Boeing is due to publish third-quarter earnings on
Wednesday.
Airbus is also involved in disputes with the United States
and even one of its founder nations, Germany, over the funding
for the A350, whose development is estimated at $15 billion.
The United States has accused Europe of ignoring recent
World Trade Organization rulings by subsidizing the aircraft
through development loans, while Germany has withheld part of
its share of the loans in a row with Airbus over jobs.