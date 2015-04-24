Airbus upbeat on sales as A380 marks bitter-sweet anniversary

* Superjumbo staged its maiden flight on April 27, 2005
* Anniversary coincides with half-way point in deliveries
* Airbus not ready to decide whether to upgrade the A380
* Airbus, Rolls-Royce may seek European loans for project
* Graphic: A380 Orders/Deliveries - link.reuters.com/veg64w
* Sizing up the Superjumbo - link.reuters.com/teg64w
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, April 24 Europe's Airbus pledged on
Friday to boost sales of its A380 superjumbo, as the world's
largest passenger jet prepares to celebrate a bitter-sweet
10-year anniversary in the skies having booked no new airline
orders since 2013.
"This will be a very good year for A380 deliveries and
orders," sales chief John Leahy said, adding the planemaker was
in talks with "several airlines".
Next Monday will mark 10 years since the double-decker made
its maiden flight: a major step in the planemaker's efforts to
compete on equal terms with Boeing and challenge what had been a
cash cow for its arch-rival, the 747 jumbo.
Coinciding with the celebrations is another, unpublicised
milestone: the A380 is about to reach the mid-way point in
deliveries of planes ordered since its launch, leaving fewer
left to build than are in service.
Sales of four-engined jets have wilted due to improvements
in lighter twin-engined ones, placing pressure on the A380 and
especially the now-declining 747..
Airbus has officially sold 317 A380s, which have a list
price of $428 million each. It has delivered 158 so far and
industry sources say it will deliver the 159th on Monday,
passing the midpoint - an event that usually occurs later in
the lifespan of a major aircraft programme.
Leahy dismissed suggestions that the A380 was reaching a
tipping point, saying there would soon be new orders. Airbus
also says the jet will break even as planned later this year.
"I prefer to see the glass as half-full," he said.
But industry analysts say the jet's second decade brings
greater uncertainty over airline demand than the initial flurry
of sales in the first.
"The A380 could have a long wait at slow volumes until it
gets to a second life in terms of orders," Nick Cunningham,
aerospace analyst at UK-based Agency Partners, said.
TIMING DILEMMA
Airbus is under pressure from leading customer Emirates to
update the aircraft with new engines to boost its future appeal.
Speculation of a commitment to build what the company calls
the A380neo increased this week after Emirates awarded a large
engine contract to Rolls-Royce for part of its existing fleet.
"It gives Rolls an incentive to help Airbus expand the A380
programme," an industry source said.
Airbus is not however yet ready to make a decision on the
roughly $2 billion project, industry sources said.
It faces a dilemma whether to act quickly to reinvigorate
sales at the risk of falling short on technology, or wait to
give it a bigger punch, at the risk of upsetting its top buyer.
Further sales would buy more time for a decision. Airbus is
said to be in talks for about 10 jets in Turkey.
Airbus President Fabrice Bregier reiterated last week it
would take a decision solely on hard numbers, but the political
context of a project securing thousands of European jobs weighs
on the anniversary.
Designed and built by four nations, the A380 was hailed at
first as an industrial prodigy to match Europe's new shared
currency. A decade later, like the euro itself, the symbol of
European cooperation is under pressure.
Since its first flight, the A380 overcame a factory crisis
that held up production in 2006 and brought down two CEOs, and
the discovery of cracks in the wings of some planes in service,
which required costly repairs.
Now, the problem is weak demand. Airbus said on Friday that
would improve as airlines adapt to ever-greater congestion, with
traffic doubling every 15 years.
As part of the discussions on the possible A380neo, Airbus
is expected to look at whether to seek new European government
loans, under a system that has caused trade tensions with the
United States.
Bregier said last week it was too early to address such
loans, which cover a third of development. But European trade
sources said that had not prevented some informal soundings.
A recent promise of U.S. tax help for Boeing's latest 777X
jet could make it easier for Airbus to make the case locally for
more loans, but that would still be likely to draw a sharp
response from Washington.
Rolls-Royce may also apply for government loans for
the engine it is expected to develop, but would need approval
from the EU competition authorities, trade sources said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)