Airbus says wins FAA safety approval for new A350 jetliner

PARIS Nov 12 Planemaker Airbus said on
Wednesday the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had
given safety approval to its newest and most technically
advanced airliner, the A350.
Airbus already won European safety approval in September for
the A350, clearing the main regulatory hurdle before the jet can
fly passengers, but approval from the U.S. regulator was seen as
another critical milestone.
The version of the jet certified by the FAA and European
regulators, the A350-900, is designed to seat 314 passengers and
is due to enter service with Qatar Airways before the end of the
year in direct competition with Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.
