More cracks found in Airbus A380 wings

PARIS Jan 19 Airbus said on
Thursday it had discovered more cracks in the wings of A380
superjumbo aircraft but insisted the world's largest jetliner
remained safe to fly.
The announcement comes two weeks after tiny cracks were
first reported in the wings of the 525-seat, double-decker
aircraft, which entered service just over four years ago.
Airbus said it was in talks with the European safety agency,
EASA.
"Additional cracks have been found and we are working
closely on this issue with EASA," an Airbus spokesman said.
"They do not affect safe operation of the aircraft.
Two aviation industry sources told Reuters the agency, which
is responsible for aviation safety in the European Union, may
issue an airworthiness directive requiring checks this week.