Airbus confirms more A380 cracks, announces fix

Jan 25 () - DUBLIN Jan 25 Airbus
blamed a recent series of A380 wing cracks on a combination of
design and manufacturing flaws and said it had worked out a
two-stage solution, while stressing the superjumbo was in the
meantime safe to fly.
The European planemaker confirmed a Reuters report that it
had discovered more cracks during inspections ordered by safety
authorities this week, but declined to give further details
before the end of a first phase of inspections due on Friday
.
"The A380 is safe to fly," Tom Williams, executive vice
president of programmes at Airbus, said.
The cracks were caused by a combination of the choice of
aluminium alloy for certain wing brackets as well as stresses
imposed by two parts of the manufacturing process, he said.