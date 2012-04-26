Airbus slows A380 output, keeps delivery target

April 26 Airbus said on Thursday it had
slowed production of A380 aircraft as it addresses recent
problems with wing cracks but it maintained a target of
delivering 30 of the superjumbos in 2012.
A spokesman for the European planemaker confirmed a report
in France's La Tribune that it had slowed down production to 2.3
aircraft a month from 2.7 as it prepares to install fixes to
prevent a repeat of cracks found earlier this year.
"We decided to take a bit of steam out of production
temporarily to install fixes and will ramp back up by the fourth
quarter to the original plan," a spokesman said.
"This has no impact on plans to deliver 30 aircraft this
year, nor on the breakeven point which is still scheduled for
early 2015."
La Tribune said the slowdown had cast doubt on both the
delivery and breakeven targets.
Cracks blamed on manufacturing flaws were discovered on some
of the 2,000 brackets inside each wing earlier this year.
Safety authorities have set a deadline for fleet-wide checks
but have said the aircraft is safe to fly meanwhile.
Airbus delivered four A380s in the first quarter, the same
total as in the first three months of last year.