Airbus in talks to delay some A320neo deliveries -sources

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
PARIS Feb 5 Airbus is renegotiating delivery schedules for its revamped A320neo jet and has told some airlines the aircraft will be delayed by around two months, industry sources said.
The European planemaker missed a 2015 target for delivering the first aircraft, an upgraded fuel-saving version of its best-selling medium-haul jet, due to what it described as issues with documentation for its new Pratt & Whitney engines.
Industry sources have also pointed to delays in deliveries of the newly developed Geared Turbofan engine from its U.S. manufacturer, a subsidiary of United Technologies.
Airbus and Pratt & Whitney confirmed they are in talks with airlines over deliveries, but declined further comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.