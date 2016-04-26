UPDATE 3-Airbus A320neo hit by hydraulic system problems

(Adds Safran comment on engine testing to April 25 story)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, April 25 Airbus is facing a new
batch of technical problems with some of its new A320neo
medium-haul jets on top of previously reported engine glitches
that caused delivery delays, industry sources said on Monday.
The problems are related to the hydraulic systems and
particularly an increased noise when taxiing, they said, adding
that some jets are also displaying excess hydraulic
temperatures, which can be a nuisance in hot climates.
Speaking separately in Dubai, Qatar Airways Chief Executive
Akbar Al Baker said the aircraft had issues "with the hydraulic
system and the software".
Airbus reiterated that any glitches would be resolved by
July.
Regular flyers are familiar with the distinctive "dog bark"
sound heard below the cabin in some Airbus jets before take-off.
The sound is produced by a pump designed to maintain equal
pressure in separate hydraulic systems, even when one of the
engines supporting them is shut down.
It is a safety feature designed to ensure there is enough
hydraulic pressure to retract the landing gear quickly in the
event that one engine fails on take-off -- something needed to
reduce drag and allow the pilot to execute a smooth recovery.
But the sound is particularly noticeable when the aircraft
is taxiing on one engine, which many airlines do to save fuel.
In some of the new A320neo aircraft, that sound is more
noticeable and it is feared this could be disturbing to
passengers, said two people familiar with the matter.
A source close to Indian budget carrier IndiGo said noise
was not a problem and the airline continued to take deliveries.
Until now, publicity surrounding A320neo deliveries has
focused on problems with engines made by Pratt & Whitney
. Close to two dozen revamped A320neo jets are awaiting
delivery at Airbus's European plants.
The A320neo is also offered with LEAP engines from General
Electric-Safran venture CFM International.
In a separate development, two industry sources said a key
part in the LEAP engine -- the low-pressure compressor or
"booster" -- is being modified after a problem in testing.
Routine changes in engine architecture at this stage of
development are considered relatively rare, they said.
A CFM spokeswoman denied there are any problems and said the
changes are to improve durability by allowing more flying time
between major overhauls. The changes will not affect targets of
15 percent lower fuel consumption, she added.
On Tuesday, Safran said in its first-quarter earnings
statement that testing was proceeding "flawlessly".
The first CFM-powered Airbus A320neo will enter service in
July with Turkey's Pegasus Airlines, industry sources said.
The redesigned engine part will be included from the outset
in Boeing 737 MAX jets due to enter service in 2017 and may be
retrofitted during scheduled overhauls for early Airbus users.
