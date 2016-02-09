Airbus A321neo completes first flight after engine switch

Feb 9 Airbus said that its A321neo
jetliner completed its first flight on Tuesday, making the trip
using engines supplied by CFM International after a last-minute
switch from turbines supplied by rival Pratt & Whitney.
Airbus' largest single-aisle aircraft took off from Hamburg,
Germany, and landed safely five and a half hours later, Airbus
said, an event marking the start of flight tests of the plane, a
potent rival to Boeing's largest 737 MAX.
The switch to CFM engines, known as the LEAP-1A and made by
a joint venture of General Electric Co and Safran SA of
France, comes after a problem emerged with the Pratt &
Whitney Geared Turbofan engine that required extra time for
cooling before restarting under some circumstances.
Airbus declined to comment on the reason for switching to
CFM engines for the initial A321neo flight. But industry experts
considered the move unusual because the Pratt-engine version of
the A321neo is due is to enter service before the version with
CFM engines.
Airbus said there's no change in plans for delivery, with
the Pratt-equipped A321neo still expected to reach customers at
the end of 2016, and the CFM-equipped version in early 2017.
Pratt & Whitney noted that its Geared Turbofan is already
carrying passengers on the smaller Airbus A320neo aircraft, the
first version of which was delivered to Lufthansa last
month. The engine has met all of its performance targets, Pratt
said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alan Crosby)