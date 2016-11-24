Airbus chief more confident on A350 delivery goal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOULOUSE, France Nov 24 The chief executive of the Airbus Group's commercial jet division said on Thursday he had grown more confident of reaching this year's target of at least 50 A350-900 deliveries.
"The objective has not changed. I visited the final assembly line last Tuesday and they are still working on 50 this year," Fabrice Bregier told reporters at an event marking the maiden flight of the larger A350-1000.
"I am more confident than I was at the end of June," he said.
Bregier said Airbus was in no hurry to decide whether to build a larger model, known as A350-2000, to compete with the planned 406-seat Boeing 777X. He added that the 366-seat A350-1000 was in a sweet spot of the twin-engined jet market. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Laurence Frost)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.