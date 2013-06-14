版本:
Airbus's A350 aircraft lands after four-hour maiden flight

TOULOUSE, June 14 Europe's newest passenger plane, the Airbus A350, landed successfully on Friday after completing a four-hour maiden test flight.

The next-generation passenger plane touched down at 1405 local time (1205 GMT) after a fly-past over the planemaker's production site in Toulouse.

