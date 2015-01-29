Alonso to run Airbus military aircraft activities - source

PARIS Jan 29 Airbus Group has appointed Fernando Alonso, the head of flight testing and operations at its main civil planemaker subsidiary, to run the group's military aircraft activities, two people familiar with the matter said.

The move comes after fellow Spaniard Domingo Urena-Raso stepped down after fresh delays and quality problems with the A400M military transport aircraft, they said.

Airbus Group was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Cyril Altmeyer)