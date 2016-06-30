Two of three German A400M planes grounded due to engine issues-ministry

BERLIN, June 30 Germany has grounded two of its
three A400M military transport planes delivered by Airbus Group
SE due to newly discovered gearbox issues on their
turboprop engines, a spokesman for the German defence ministry
said on Thursday.
Airbus, Europe's largest aerospace company, is already due
to replace one of the four engines on the first aircraft in
coming days, the ministry said. The problem with the second
aircraft was discovered on Thursday, it said, confirming news
first reported by Germany's Spiegel magazine.
Kieran Daly, spokesman for Airbus Defense and Space, said
the company was working with Germany to address the issues.
"We confirm that two of the three German A400M aircraft have
newly been discovered to have suffered the propeller gearbox
cracking problem, and we will support the customer in addressing
that," Daly told Reuters.
He declined to say how many of the 27 A400M troop and cargo
carriers delivered by Airbus thus far had been affected by the
issue, which involves a power gearbox made by General Electric's
Italian unit Avio Aero.
European authorities mandated inspections after every 20
flight hours after the gearbox cracking was discovered earlier
this year.
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen last month said
the ministry would exercise its right to compensation for delays
in deliveries of the A400M. Germany has only
received three of the 53 A400M planes it has ordered.
Airbus secured a 3.5 billion euro bailout for the A400M
project from six nations in 2010 but deliveries have been
delayed due to the gearbox glitches and other technical
problems.
German defence ministry sources said negotiations were still
under way with Airbus about compensation payments.
