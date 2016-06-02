UPDATE 2-Germany to demand compensation from Airbus for A400M delays

(Adds MTU comment, no comment from Airbus)

By Andrea Shalal

BERLIN, June 2 Germany will demand compensation from Airbus Group for delays in deliveries of its troubled A400M transport plane, Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

The German government also expects Airbus to provide a comprehensive plan on how the company plans to deal with the problems in the A400M programme, the minister added.

"It is good that in this case we have a very solid contract which clearly spells out potential compensation," von der Leyen told reporters at the Berlin air show.

"The manufacturer is responsible for compensation for every day that a further A400M delivery is delayed, including with cash payments. And we will exercise our right to these."

She made no comment on the value of the compensation, which will be calculated based on the number of planes that are delivered late, and the length of the delays.

Germany has ordered 53 of the planes from Airbus, but only three planes have been delivered so far due to production delays caused in part by gearbox glitches on the plane's turboprop engines, which are built by MTU Aero Engines.

MTU Chief Executive Reiner Winkler told reporters on Thursday that the company was optimistic that it could resolve the issue, but declined comment on whether the engine issue would affect the company's financial results.

He said the company was sticking to its revenue forecast for 4.6-4.7 billion euros in 2016, and an operating margin of around 10 percent.

Airbus declined comment on the minister's remarks.

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders had said on Wednesday he could not say if Airbus would meet its original target of delivering 20 or more A400M planes this year.

German government sources have said they expect Airbus to deliver just four to six planes this year. Another source familiar with the process said the total number would depend largely on work by MTU and its suppliers on the engine.

Von der Leyen said the government was actively exploring options to bridge the gap in transport needs caused by the delays in the troubled military transport programme, but provided no further details.

German government sources said on Tuesday that Berlin is not considering cancelling the troubled A400M programme but is looking at acquiring other transport planes since the A400M cannot land at small airports. (Additional reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Joseph Nasr and Alexandra Hudson)