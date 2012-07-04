AIRSHOW-Airbus downgrades A400M display amid engine flaws -sources

PARIS, July 4 Europe's Airbus is
wrestling with continued engine problems on the A400M military
airlifter, forcing it for a second year running to cancel its
flying display at the main international air show, industry
sources said on Wednesday.
Airbus pulled Europe's new troop carrier out of the flying
displays days before last year's Paris Air Show due to a gearbox
failure - the latest in a series of teething problems that have
led to a four-year delay and billions of euros in cost overruns.
Continued problems mean it will again be withdrawn from the
popular flight displays at next week's Farnborough Airshow in
the UK, but it will still be parked on display and the schedule
for delivery to its first customer is said to be unaffected.
"Based on engine issues it has been decided not to
participate in the flight display but the aircraft will be on
static display," an industry source told Reuters.
The latest glitch comes days before the A400M is due to be
officially renamed at a ceremony of air chiefs from buyers
Britain, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey.