Airbus delays first delivery of troubled troop carrier

PARIS Aug 31 Airbus said on Friday that it was
delaying by at least three months the first delivery of Europe's
flagship army plane next year, blaming engine problems.
Airbus, a unit of EADS, had previously scuttled a
planned flying display by the A400M troop transport at July's
Farnborough Air Show in a high-profile blow to the 20 billion
euro ($25.21 billion) project, which has already been hurt by
delays and cost overrruns.
At the time Airbus, best-known for its passenger jets, had
said civil certification for the plane would be pushed back to
the end of August or early September but that it still expected
to deliver it to France, its first customer, by early 2013.
But Airbus said in a statement on Friday that certification
for the plane would now take place only in the first quarter of
next year, with delivery to the French Air Force taking place
only in the second quarter.
The aircraft's huge turboprop engines have been a persistent
problem for the program, which is designed to add airlift
capacity for seven European NATO nations.
The latest glitch was caused by "the detection of metallic
chips in the oil system of one of the engines," Airbus said,
adding that the engine maker Europrop International had made a
new design available, which was being tested.