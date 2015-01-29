UPDATE 2-Airbus shakes up 'critical' A400M army plane project

(Adds analyst quote, background)
By Tim Hepher and Jens Hack
PARIS/MUNICH Jan 29 Airbus Group shook
up the management and organisation of the A400M military
transport programme on Thursday after the latest in a long
series of delays and technical problems to beset Europe's
largest defence project.
Chief Executive Tom Enders acted two days after apologising
in Britain over the problems and promising to draw internal
"consequences," in what appears to be a last-ditch effort to
stabilise a programme facing possible new financial charges.
As part of the shake-up, the head of Military Aircraft
activities, Domingo Urena-Raso, offered to step down from his
post and will be replaced by fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso
from March 1, the company said.
But production of the aircraft, which has faced quality woes
and difficulties in the integration of advanced military
features, will be transferred to the defence division's
Operations unit, which is in charge of quality management.
In a letter to staff, the overall head of defence and space
activities at Europe's largest aerospace group said the A400M
was in a "critical situation" and announced the creation of a
new monitoring board under his command.
"We apologise to our customers for the delayed deliveries
and performance shortfalls. They will be rigorously addressed
and we will do our utmost to overcome them," Bernhard Gerwert
said, according to the letter seen by Reuters.
Shares in Airbus Group fell around 2 percent on the latest
problems with the huge turboprop plane, which could trigger
financial provisions with annual results next month.
"Investors have been steeling themselves for A400M charges
since at least the third quarter of last year," said Sash Tusa,
aerospace analyst at Edison Investment Research. "This
announcement suggests the risk is still on the negative side."
Announcing third-quarter results in November, Airbus said
there had been delays in adding tactical features and refuelling
on A400M aircraft, some of which would have to be retrofitted.
It did not rule out adding to the pile of 4.2 billion euros
in provisions over the life of the 20-billion-euro project.
The incoming head of the Military Aircraft unit, Alonso, 58,
currently runs Airbus commercial flight test operations and has
worked closely on the A400M, the company said.
His predecessor Urena-Raso led negotiations that resulted in
a 3.5-billion-euro bailout for the A400M project in 2010 from
seven NATO nations: Britain, Belgium, France, Germany,
Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey.
The bailout effectively rescued a project which had run into
difficulty over engine problems, but failed to overcome problems
of coordination and integration, people familiar with the
project have said.
While struggling to overcome internal problems, Airbus has
also been increasingly at odds with Berlin over delays to the
A400M as well as a raft of spending cuts and export controls.
Airbus insiders say Germany's insistence on unusually
advanced features for a transport carrier, including
ground-hugging navigational software more akin to missile
technology, were partly driven by a desire to protect domestic
high-skilled jobs and ended up hindering the project.
Germany has long argued Airbus should meet its promises.
Urena-Raso "is a good manager but he was caught between the
complexities of the German specifications, Spanish concerns over
control, and Airbus in Toulouse who are fundamental to the whole
project," a person familiar with the programme said.
Urena-Raso is likely to stay in Europe's largest aerospace
company but the move is a setback for one of its most respected
and charismatic executives, who was once seen as a candidate to
run the Airbus & Space Division, now headed by Gerwert.
One analyst, asking not to be identified, said however that
Enders had "missed a chance" to resolve the A400M problems once
and for all by uprooting it from Spain, which has had the lead
on military transporters since folding its CASA business into a
mainly Franco-German merger that created Airbus Group in 2000.
