Airbus military aircraft head to leave post over A400M - sources

PARIS/MUNICH Jan 29 The head of Airbus Group's military aircraft activities, Domingo Urena-Raso, is stepping down from his post after renewed delays and quality problems with the A400M troop and cargo transporter, two people familiar with the matter said.

On Tuesday, Chief Executive Tom Enders apologised for the delays and promised "management and organisational changes".

Airbus Group was not immediately available for comment on the shake-up, which was first reported in Spiegel Online. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Jens Hack; Editing by Leila Abboud)
