France panel wary on A400M engines amid new glitch

BRIEF-Malaysia Airlines says Q4 load factor rose to 81 percent
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
PARIS, July 5 A French Senate committee on Thursday flagged continued engine problems on Europe's A400M army plane as manufacturer Airbus confirmed a Reuters report that it take a reduced role at next week's Farnborough Airshow due to fresh glitches.
The panel which has been investigating delays and overruns in Europe's largest defence project said engine problems on the 20-billion-euro aircraft should be kept under close surveillance but that it did not expect further slippage in deliveries.
Airbus confirmed it had cancelled the A4000M's flying display at the biggest aerospace event for the second year after further problems with the engines, repeating last year's last-minute decision to leave it parked it during the Paris Air Show.
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)