French defence minister says export potential of A400M huge

SEVILLE, Sept 30 France's defence minister said
the export potential for EADS's A400M military
transporter was "huge", as the 20 billion euro ($27 billion)
project started delivering aircraft to its founding nations
after years of delays.
"I can't give you any figures but there is huge capacity for
exports, the political and industrial winds are synchronized,"
France's defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters on
Monday at the sidelines of a ceremony to celebrate the first
delivery of the A400M military transport plane.
The troop carrier was conceived in the 1980s to meet a
looming shortfall in military transport capacity among seven
European NATO nations: Belgium, Britain, France, Germany,
Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey.
The first A400M, which competes with the Lockheed Martin
C-130 Hercules turboprop and the larger Boeing
C-17 cargo jet, flew to France on Aug. 1 after a four-year
delivery delay.
Le Drian said that the export chances were boosted by the
fact that the aircraft was now going into service. "It's
difficult to export aircraft if they haven't been tested by the
armed forces," he said.