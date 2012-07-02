Airbus confirms plans to open U.S. assembly line

MOBILE, Alabama, July 2 European planemaker
Airbus confirmed plans on Monday to build its first assembly
plant in the United States, marking an aggressive foray into the
world's busiest aviation market and the home turf of rival
Boeing Co.
The world's largest commercial jetmaker, an EADS
unit, said the Mobile, Alabama plant would build up to 50
A320-family jets annually within two years of its 2016 opening
and provide 1,000 jobs. It is the second Airbus plant outside
Europe after China.
Analysts said the move, leaked last week, could reshape the
U.S. aerospace industry and boost manufacturing on the Gulf
Coast. But Boeing says the move should not distract attention
from controversial European subsidies received by Airbus.