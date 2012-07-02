UPDATE 5-Airbus to open factory on rival Boeing's U.S. turf

* Airbus says plant will create 1,000 jobs
* Will be second Airbus A320 factory outside Europe
* "We have become American with this," Airbus exec says
By Karen Jacobs and Kelli Dugan
MOBILE, Ala., July 2 Flanked by U.S. Gulf Coast
politicians, top executives from Airbus unveiled plans to build
their first U.S. factory and said it will help the European
planemaker win market share from Boeing Co in the world's
busiest aviation market.
The plant in Mobile, Alabama, is due to open in 2016 and
will assemble narrow-body A320 aircraft, said Airbus, a unit of
EADS. The facility is expected to create some 1,000
jobs and help the company take "more than a few percentage
points" of market share from its prime rival, Airbus sales chief
John Leahy said.
Airbus holds 20 percent of the market for narrow-body jets
in the United States, compared with 53 percent of the market
worldwide.
Even though assembly is a relatively small part of the work
of building an aircraft, Airbus is betting that having a U.S.
facility will boost its credentials and help it win deals. The
Mobile plant will be only the second Airbus has outside Europe
that builds its top-selling workhorse jet; the other is in
China.
"I think we became American with this," New York-born Leahy
said. "Even if we have been spending $12 billion a year in the
U.S. and have 40 percent of our procurement in the U.S., that
doesn't quite make you American in the way an assembly line
does."
Airbus said the new plant had the potential to create 5,000
jobs for Mobile and surrounding areas, as big manufacturing
operations tend to lure suppliers and additional jobs.
The Mobile event drew heavy-hitters from U.S. airlines and
suppliers, including American Airlines CEO Tom
Horton, JetBlue Airways Corp CEO Dave Barger and
Goodrich Corp CEO Marshall Larsen.
They arrived to the strains of the rock group Steve Miller
Band's 1977 hit "Jet Airliner" -- that homage to Boeing's 707 is
something of an anthem for the aviation industry, and Boeing
last year hired Miller himself to perform it for workers at its
Everett, Washington factory.
Airbus and Boeing are locked in a tussle at the World Trade
Organization, with each accusing the other of receiving illegal
subsidies.
"While it is interesting once again to see Airbus promising
to move jobs from Europe to the United States, no matter how
many are created, the numbers pale in comparison to the
thousands of U.S. jobs destroyed by illegal subsidies," Boeing
spokesman Thomas Brabant said in an emailed statement.
SHOT IN THE ARM FOR GULF COAST
Analysts said Airbus's move could reshape the U.S. aerospace
industry and boost manufacturing on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Airbus's suppliers also welcomed the news.
"It makes all the sense in the world for Airbus to be here,"
said David Hess, president of United Technologies Corp's
Pratt & Whitney unit. "We're glad they are here."
Manufacturing has been a relative bright spot for a U.S.
economy still struggling to recover from a 2007-2009 recession.
However, data on Mo nday showed activity unexpectedly contracted
in June, the first dip in three years.
In building a U.S. factory, Airbus will follow a broader
trend in the manufacturing sector of producing goods closer to
where they are used.
"There is a wave of replacement of aging aircraft and we
have the right product for that, the A320neo," Airbus Chief
Executive Fabrice Bregier told reporters. "So this is clear that
producing this aircraft in America is an advantage
commercially."
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama and the state's
governor, Robert Bentley, also attended the Airbus event.
The region in the southeastern United States is still
recovering from the devastation of 2005's Hurricane Katrina.
"Something like this just gives us new marketing
opportunities, new opportunities to talk to a lot of different
aerospace companies," said Neal Wade, chairman of the Aerospace
Alliance, an association of government and business leaders from
the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. "You
immediately put yourself into a different category."
While the Mobile operation is an overseas excursion for the
European company, many U.S. companies, from General Electric Co
to Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, are
bringing manufacturing back home after finding that lower wages
overseas came with bigger-than-expected costs for logistics,
quality control and other expenses.
Boeing has also embraced the trend following years of delays
in the launch of its 787 Dreamliner after handing off much of
the manufacturing responsibility for the aircraft to outside
suppliers.
"As globalization matures, companies have a better
understanding of the total costs of full life cycle production
and the U.S. offers a number of advantages," said Jack McDougle,
senior vice president at the U.S. Council on Competitiveness and
a former Commerce Department official.
YEARS IN THE MAKING
The Airbus announcement culminates a courtship that began in
early 2005, when EADS requested information from the city that
would ultimately be used to put together a bid package for a $35
billion refueling tanker project that Airbus ultimately lost to
Boeing.
The company took proposals from 70 cities in 32 states, but
settled on only four, one of which was Mobile. "They wanted to
plant their flag deep in American soil," said Congressman Jo
Bonner, whose district includes Mobile.
The relationship between the city and the company continued
to develop through tragedy. After Hurricane Katrina ravaged the
Gulf Coast, Airbus brought in supplies to Mobile as well as a
portable hospital.
Talks continued between the city and EADS after last year's
awarding of the tanker contract to Boeing.
"It's like giving birth to a baby -- after seven years of
labor," said former Alabama Gov. Bob Riley.