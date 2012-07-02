Airbus sees U.S. market share boost from new plant

PARIS, July 2 Airbus hopes to increase its share
of the U.S. market for key narrowbody jets by "more than a few
percentage points" thanks to a new assembly line in Alabama, its
sales chief said on Monday.
Airbus has 20 percent of the world's largest market for jets
like the A320 and Boeing's 737, the backbone of most airline
fleets, compared with a global market share of 53 percent.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy also told Reuters in an
interview the planned U.S. production of four aircraft a month
would not be added to a targeted total production rate for
single-aisle jets, which currently stands at 42 planes a month.
However he expected demand for revamped single-aisle models,
such as the A320neo to be produced in Mobile from 2016, would
eventually push output for the fuel-saving jets over 50 a month.
Leahy said the overall cost of assembling at the U.S. plant
would be the same as in Europe, but that Airbus would benefit
from reduced exposure to swings in the value of the dollar.