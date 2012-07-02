U.S. unions greet Airbus with silence, wariness

* Engineers' unions wary of Airbus non-union plan
* Largest aerospace union IAM silent
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, July 2 U.S. aerospace unions stayed
largely quiet on Monday as Europe's Airbus announced plans to
build its first airliner assembly plant in Mobile, Alabama, free
of union representation.
Some welcomed the creation of jobs on U.S. shores, but
expressed wariness that non-union work would drive down wages
across the board in one of the last bastions of U.S.
manufacturing.
"It's positive that Airbus is actually building a facility,"
said Paul Shearon, Secretary-Treasurer of the International
Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, a
Washington, D.C.-based umbrella group for U.S. and Canadian
engineering unions.
"But I think it's extremely unfortunate that a company that
has been as successful as Airbus with a fully unionized
workforce is choosing to go to a 'right-to-work' state to build
that plant. It doesn't make sense."
Airbus, part of European aerospace group EADS,
unveiled plans to build its first U.S. factory in Mobile,
Alabama, on Monday, which it said would create some 1,000 jobs
.
Alabama is one of the two dozen U.S. states which uphold
so-called 'right-to-work' laws, which prohibit compulsory
membership of a union, making it very hard for a union to
represent workers there.
Boeing Co's commercial aircraft unit made its biggest
move into union-free manufacturing last year, when it opened a
final assembly plant in South Carolina, also a 'right-to-work'
state.
That move incensed unions in Boeing's heartland in the Puget
Sound area around Seattle and led to a bitter legal battle
between the company, workers and the National Labor Relations
Board that was eventually settled with a four-year labor
agreement.
"Non-union employees aren't good for any workforce. It has a
tendency to bring down wages," said Bill Dugovich, a spokesman
for the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in
Aerospace (SPEEA), which represents more than 25,000 engineers
at Boeing, or ex-Boeing, plants in the United States.
The country's biggest and most combative aerospace union -
the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers - did not return calls requesting comment on Airbus'
plans.
The IAM represents 45,000 current and former Boeing
aerospace workers in the Puget Sound region and has been the
most vocal in opposing Boeing's move toward non-union labor.