UPDATE 1-U.S. unions disappointed with Airbus Alabama location

* Unions warn move could drive down wages for sector
* Follows Boeing's increasing use of non-union labor
* Largest aerospace union IAM silent
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, July 2 U.S. labor groups said they were
disappointed with Airbus' decision to build its first U.S. plant
in Alabama, where it is effectively impossible to form a
powerful union, and warned non-union work could drive down wages
across the board in one of the last bastions of U.S.
manufacturing.
The move follows rival Boeing Co, whose commercial
aircraft unit has made increasing use of non-union labor over
the last five years, culminating last year in the opening of a
final assembly plant for 787s in South Carolina.
South Carolina and Alabama are among two dozen U.S. states
which uphold so-called 'right-to-work' laws that prohibit
compulsory membership of a union, making it very hard for a
union to represent workers there.
Boeing's shift to South Carolina incensed unions in the
company's heartland around Seattle and led to a bitter legal
battle with the National Labor Relations Board that was
eventually settled with a four-year labor agreement last year.
"I think it's extremely unfortunate that a company that has
been as successful as Airbus with a fully unionized workforce is
choosing to go to a 'right-to-work' state to build that plant.
It doesn't make sense, said Paul Shearon, Secretary-Treasurer of
the International Federation of Professional and Technical
Engineers. The group is a Washington, D.C.-based umbrella group
for U.S. and Canadian engineering unions.
The A320 plant in Mobile, Alabama is expected to create some
1,000 jobs, said Airbus, which is part of European aerospace
group EADS. It also said the plant had the potential to
create 5,000 jobs for Mobile and surrounding areas, as big
manufacturing operations tend to lure suppliers and additional
jobs..
The plane maker was cagey about employment details, but
Airbus CEO Fabrice Bregier said the plant would involve highly
skilled jobs. "I think it will be an opportunity for workers
here to grow and get better salaries," he said in Mobile.
But unions said the move would hurt other workers in the
sector.
"Non-union employees aren't good for any workforce. It has a
tendency to bring down wages," said Bill Dugovich, a spokesman
for the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in
Aerospace (SPEEA), which represents more than 25,000 engineers
at Boeing, or ex-Boeing, plants in the United States.
SPEEA's membership is limited to Boeing workers by its
constitution.
Industry-watchers say Boeing's overall labor costs are
undoubtedly lower at non-union plants, but in the absence of
public data, it is difficult to quantify how much the company
saves a year.
Union-represented machinists at Boeing earn between $11 and
$40 an hour, depending on seniority and skill levels, according
to their published wage card ().
The company does not publicize what it pays equivalent workers
in South Carolina, but people familiar with the company say it
is less overall.
Union-represented production line workers generally work
overtime and are eligible for performance bonuses. They also get
a defined benefit pension -- as opposed to a more risky 401(k)
retirement savings plan -- and health insurance, although
employee contributions for that increased in last year's
contract. The company does not disclose benefits for non-union
workers in South Carolina.
The country's biggest and most combative aerospace union
which represents machinists and production line workers - the
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers -
did not return calls requesting comment on Airbus' plans.