版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 6日 星期五 01:20 BJT

Airbus wins $11 bln provisional order from Avianca

PARIS Feb 5 Colombian airline group Avianca Holdings has placed a provisional order for 100 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, the European planemaker said on Thursday.

Depending on the exact model to be supplied, the order is potentially worth $10.6 billion at list prices.

Avianca Holdings controls Avianca-Taca, which was formed from the merger of Colombian carrier Avianca and El Salvador's Taca in 2010. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Nick Vinocur)
