公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 10日 星期四

Airbus says Avolon signs $1.9 bln A320neo order

PARIS Jan 10 European aircraft maker Airbus on Thursday said leasing company Avolon had signed a firm order for 20 A320neo planes in a deal worth $1.9 billion at list prices.

Avolon had originally announced a commitment for 15 of the aircraft in July at the Farnborough Airshow.

