UPDATE 2-Airbus studies dropping lithium-ion battery for A350 -sources

* Move accompanies growing doubts over technology's maturity
* France's Saft makes old and new Airbus batteries
* Insurers growing more cautious on lithium-ion batteries
By Tim Hepher and Ben Berkowitz
PARIS/NEW YORK, Feb 8 Europe's Airbus is
considering whether to drop lithium-ion batteries and switch
back to traditional ones on its A350 passenger jet as
investigators probe Boeing 787 safety incidents, several people
familiar with the matter said.
The move comes amid a wider rethink in the aerospace
industry on whether the powerful but delicate backup energy
systems are technically "mature", or predictable, they said.
Industry executives, insurers and safety officials told
Reuters the technology's predictability was being questioned at
senior levels as investigators struggle to find the cause of
incidents that led to the grounding of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.
"There is an increasing doubt over the technology," said a
person familiar with industry-wide discussions on the issue. "It
may well be the future but for now it is a question of maturity.
The information on the two incidents is not reassuring."
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which is
examining a fire on a 787 at Boston airport a month ago, said on
Thursday it had identified where the fire broke out but not the
cause. A similar investigation is under way in Japan.
A spokesman for EADS unit Airbus said it would
study the outcome of the U.S. probe: "Let's not get ahead of
ourselves. There are no conclusions by the NTSB yet and the
investigation is still ongoing." All options are open, he added.
France's Saft, which makes both the new and old
batteries for Airbus, did not respond to requests for comment.
Last month it insisted lithium-ion was safe.
The A350 would be the second large passenger jet to fly on
lithium-ion batteries for backup electrical power after the
Dreamliner, which pioneered their use in passenger transport to
support an increasing array of electrical systems.
Airbus said last week it had a plan B for its battery and
time to respond to any rule changes.
However, industry sources said that following the NTSB's
latest comments, the odds are shortening that Airbus will switch
to nickel-cadmium technology used on jets like the A380.
"It is a classic risk-management problem. If you don't know
the cause of something you can't quantify the risk that it will
happen again," an international safety official told Reuters.
"In that case, you have little choice but to take a
temporary step back and rely on something better understood."
INSURERS CAUTIOUS
Experts say that if the 787 probe fails to provide clear
answers soon, pressure may build for Airbus to pre-empt the
findings and switch solutions to head off development risk.
Airbus plans an A350 maiden flight in mid-year, followed by
a year of flight trials and certification, during which the
distraction of re-engineering could increase the risk of delays.
The A350 is due to be delivered in the second half of 2014,
around two years behind its original schedule.
Reverting to nickel-cadmium would mean sacrificing the
lighter weight of lithium-ion, equivalent on the A350 to one
adult male passenger out of between 270 and 350 passengers.
"The penalty in weight compared with the risks associated
with 'li-ion' is minimal," said Nick Cunningham, an aerospace
analyst at Agency Partners in London.
Boeing declined to say whether it was looking at
making the same switch to restore its fleet to service. "We're
simply focused on resolving the issue, working closely with
regulatory and investigative authorities," a spokesman said.
Boeing said the U.S. planemaker had selected lithium-ion
batteries because they best met the performance and design
objectives of the 787. "Nothing we learned during the design of
the 787 or since has led us to change our fundamental assessment
of the technology," the company said.
Because of its highly electric design, replacing many
hydraulic systems, the 787 consumes more power than the A350.
Plane and battery makers say lithium-ion is safe but
recognize it is in the early stages of use in commercial flying.
Cunningham said Airbus and Boeing had learned from
past development snags that it pays to tackle problems early
rather than having to embark on costly refits that burn up cash.
Insurers too are taking a more cautious approach to
lithium-ion batteries, warning underwriters to consider the
risks more closely in a way that could mean higher prices for
airlines.
Global Aerospace, the London-based pool that acts as
Boeing's lead insurer, has already said the planemaker has
coverage for groundings and compensation.
The question is what it will cost others in the future to
get the same kind of coverage, or any coverage for that matter
where the volatile battery technology is involved.
A senior U.S. insurance executive, asked how the Boeing 787
incidents would affect the ability of others to be insured,
said: "it's just a question of price."
At least two major insurers are communicating with staff
about the science behind lithium-ion, the risks associated with
its use and the caution they should take in writing policies.
Lithium-ion batteries have been on the insurance industry's
radar for quite some time. The industry's biggest fear has been
the costs when batteries are stored in bulk and one catches
fire, leading to a conflagration that destroys inventories.
"The industry maybe never thought this was going to end up
in an airliner," the insurance executive said.
The Fire Protection Research Foundation gathered members in
Baltimore in August 2011 to discuss lithium-ion safety risks, a
meeting well attended by some of the largest U.S. property
insurers.
Their conclusion, at the time, was that more study needed to
be conducted on packaging design and the most effective
fire-suppression technologies, some of the same issues now being
considered by aviation regulators in their Boeing probe.
The meeting's aviation workgroup specifically noted that one
of the issues to consider was "fire in flight", according to
minutes of the proceedings seen by Reuters.