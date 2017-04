PARIS Feb 15 European planemaker Airbus has decided to drop lithium-ion batteries for its next A350 passenger jet in the wake of battery problems on Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, its spokesman said on Friday.

Airbus will instead use traditional nickel-cadmium batteries for the aircraft.

Reuters reported last month that Airbus was considering such a move to limit development risks on its $15 billion airliner.