UPDATE 1-Airbus drops behind Boeing in Q1 jet orders

PARIS, April 4 Airbus dropped behind U.S. rival
Boeing in the race for new airplane deals in the first
quarter after a pair of wide-body order cancellations, while
Boeing finalised a major Canadian sale, company data showed on
Friday.
Airbus, a subsidiary of Airbus Group, said it had
won new 40 orders in March, led by a diplomatic deal that saw
China unblock 27 orders for A330 jets during a state visit to
Europe by President Xi Jinping.
However, it suffered two order cancellations, including 12
A350-800 aircraft from a company linked to struggling Italian
airline Alitalia and five A330s from Philippines
Airlines.
Airbus ended the quarter with 158 new orders or 103 net
orders after adjusting for cancellations.
Boeing said on Thursday it had won 275 gross orders or 234
net orders in the first quarter. Cancellations for both
planemakers ran at about the same level during the quarter.
Boeing leapfrogged its arch-rival in gross orders after
winning an order for 61 narrowbody jets from Air Canada, marking
a shift of suppliers by the Montreal-based airline. The order,
first announced in December, was finalised this week.
Airbus said the cancelled A350-800 order came from Aircraft
Purchase Fleet, a Dublin-based leasing firm originally set up to
provide capacity for Alitalia.
While the immediate effect of the cancellation is to dent
Airbus's order book, it also reflects a deliberate effort by the
jetmaker to wean customers off the least-sold version of its
newest aircraft as it focuses on the larger A350-900.
That may help clear the air for a possible decision by
Airbus later this year to give a new lease of life to an
existing model by putting new fuel-saving engines on the A330.
People familiar with the project say the revamp would be
incompatible with putting much investment in the A350-800, which
is a similar size but has been relatively unpopular because it
is a scaled-down version of the A350-900.
Such "shrink" aircraft tend to be less efficient than
planned because they inherit some unnecessary structure and
weight from the larger base model.
Orders for the $261 million A350-800 peaked at more than 180
aircraft in 2008 but have dwindled to 34 following the latest
cancellation as attention focused on two larger A350 models.
Aerospace analysts say the future of the smallest variant of
A350 now hinges on its remaining five customers including
Russia's Aeroflot, South Korea's Asiana Airlines
and Hawaiian Airlines, who may demand
concessions in return for changing their fleet plans.
U.S. carrier Delta Airlines officially launched a
competition on Thursday to renew the top end of its fleet with
new jets and its decision could shed further light on whether
Airbus goes ahead with the revamped "A330neo".
In terms of deliveries, Boeing remained the industry leader
in the first quarter with 161 commercial aircraft deliveries
compared with 141 for Airbus.
China's decision to unblock 27 A330 jet orders reflected a
reduction of tensions between China and the European Union over
EU policies on aviation emissions, but fell short of forecasts
of a major new plane order pending final resolution of the row.
On Thursday, the European Parliament voted to exempt
international flights from paying for their carbon emissions
following intense pressure from national governments not to
extend current rules beyond domestic air travel.
