CORRECTED-Airbus expands order record, Boeing set to rebound

By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Dec 22 Airbus is on course to end
2011 with well over 1,600 orders, pushing Boeing to the
lowest market share of their 40-year rivalry, but Boeing has
stored up momentum for a comeback as both companies put fresh
vigour into their most-sold jets.
Although Boeing took a year longer than Airbus to revamp a
key model to meet demand for lower fuel costs, both enjoy strong
demand as Asian growth and the replacement of old aircraft in
the United States blot out the euro crisis, at least for now.
The dominant jetmakers track each other more closely in
deliveries, which drive revenues and are considered a gauge of
competition. Airbus is expected to remain ahead for the ninth
year running as it meets a record goal for 520-530 deliveries.
Airbus has 1,529 firm orders so far this year, including an
eight-plane deal announced since its November data.
The number already represents a new record for the European
planemaker, which outsold Boeing for most of the past decade,
sparking trade friction between Europe and the United States.
This year's lead is particularly pronounced because of
demand for the revamped version of its 150-seat A320 jetliner.
The jazzed-up A320neo aims to provide 12-15 percent in fuel
savings due to new engines. Boeing has responded with the 737
MAX, a refresh of its most popular model that also involves new
engines. Armed with data, both companies say their offering is
better.
Underlying Airbus orders are higher still at 1,609 including
a previously announced 80-plane deal with Republic Airways that
did not immediately enter the order book.
That leaves 174 provisional A320neo orders still to be
confirmed, many of which may trickle through in coming days
judging by a pattern of chasing deadlines in previous years.
They include provisional orders for a total of 63 airplanes
from Mexico's Volaris and Colombian AviancaTaca.
The industry will also be watching to see whether U.S.
lessor Air Lease Corp completes a draft order for 36
A320neo planes this year after its influential founder Stephen
Udvar-Hazy expressed skepticism even while ordering the jet.
The California-based company has said it is negotiating with
Airbus over its future A350, providing some potential leverage.
2012 REBOUND
Boeing, by contrast, has 894 orders so far this year.
Business is up since 2010, but Boeing slumped behind Airbus in
the 2011 race as it hesitated over whether to match the A320neo
or build a more ambitious new aircraft at the expense of
near-term sales. It chose the first option by launching the 737
MAX.
"For nine months as Boeing hesitated, they left the A320neo
almost alone on the market," Louis Gallois, chief executive of
Airbus parent EADS, told analysts in remarks released
this week.
Boeing has effectively ceded 2011 in volume terms to its
arch-rival, but may spring further orders before the end of the
year.
The only real suspense is over whether Boeing will achieve a
40 percent market share in 2011, the lower end of a 40-60 band
that many analysts regard as the framework for a stable duopoly.
Currently it has a volume share of 37 percent and would need
to sell over 180 aircraft by end-year to get back to 40 percent,
with the target moving away from it as Airbus closes more deals.
The picture for Boeing may not be as bleak as a single
year's figure would suggest. On average the rivals remain close.
Boeing has almost 800 provisional contracts for the 737 MAX
waiting to be completed, including 462 for which the names of
the buyers have not yet been disclosed.
Some may come through in coming days, but the bulk are
expected to slip beyond the New Year, giving the company a head
start for what many analysts expect to be a bounce-back in 2012.
The company also stuck close to its rival in value terms
after a record slew of more than 200 orders for its 777
mini-jumbo.
The $300 million 1990s long-range jet is enjoying a second
honeymoon with airlines after Airbus failed to allay criticism
of its competing A350-1000, due out in 2017. While Airbus has
been in the driving seat for narrowbodies this year, analysts
say Boeing is still setting the pace for many larger jets.
The two companies are preparing for a major battle over a
$16 billion order expected to cover approximately 180 aircraft
from United Airlines in the first quarter, including
possibly 130 of the latest generation of revamped 150-seaters.
The aircraft makers are also expected to push hard over the
holiday season to complete aircraft deliveries for 2011.
Airbus has already said it will beat a previous record of
510 deliveries and is expected to reach its goal of 520-530,
though this implies its second-busiest December schedule after
2009.
Steady deliveries are seen as the lifeblood for both
planemakers in 2012 as doubts gather over the economy and the
ability of airlines to pay for their aircraft. Barring global
recession, the industry insists for now financing is secure.