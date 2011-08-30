Boeing in denial over 737 upgrade, Airbus exec says

PARIS Aug 30 Airbus EAD.PA sales chief John Leahy dismissed claims by Boeing (BA.N) that an upgraded 737 would offer significantly better performance than the A320neo and pledged to win the battle for orders.

"Once again, Boeing is in denial," Leahy said. "The re-engined 737 cannot possibly match the fuel efficiency and maintenance cost savings of the A320neo family. We'll see the real world results in our order books. Boeing said ealier on Tuesday its board had approved the launch of a new variant of its best-selling 737 with improved engines after winning almost 500 commitments from five airlines. [ID:nN1E77T0CD] (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)