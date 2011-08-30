Boeing in denial over 737 upgrade, Airbus exec says

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
PARIS Aug 30 Airbus EAD.PA sales chief John Leahy dismissed claims by Boeing (BA.N) that an upgraded 737 would offer significantly better performance than the A320neo and pledged to win the battle for orders.
"Once again, Boeing is in denial," Leahy said. "The re-engined 737 cannot possibly match the fuel efficiency and maintenance cost savings of the A320neo family. We'll see the real world results in our order books. Boeing said ealier on Tuesday its board had approved the launch of a new variant of its best-selling 737 with improved engines after winning almost 500 commitments from five airlines. [ID:nN1E77T0CD] (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.