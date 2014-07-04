Airbus lags Boeing in order race despite busy June

PARIS, July 4 Airbus sold more than 200 aircraft in June during an unexpectedly busy month that saw some reshuffling of its order book, but took over 120 cancellations to end the first half behind U.S. rival Boeing, company data showed on Friday.

The European planemaker posted 515 orders between January and June, or 290 when adjusted for cancellations.

Latest data from the Toulouse-based company included the cancellation of 70 wide-body A350 jets by Dubai's Emirates, which had beeen announced earlier in June.

Airbus delivered 303 aircraft in the first half, including 13 A380 superjumbos.

Boeing on Thursday reported 181 deliveries in the second-quarter, bringing its total for the year to 342. It reported 553 gross orders and 499 net orders for the first six months.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Brian Love)