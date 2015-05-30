Airbus sees "several hundred" orders at Paris Airshow

PARIS May 30 Airbus could announce "several
hundred" airplane orders at the June 15-21 Paris Airshow,
Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of the planemaking unit of
Airbus Group, said on Saturday.
Interviewed on French tv news channel i-Tele, he also
defended the slow-selling A380 superjumbo and said the world's
largest airliner would attract more buyers due to the rapid
growth expected in air travel, especially in Asia.
While the 544-seat airliner's design will evolve in the
future, radical changes are "not currently on the agenda,"
Bregier said.
Airbus is weighing up a request by Dubai's Emirates, the
largest A380 operator, to update the plane with new engines.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)