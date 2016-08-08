UPDATE 2-UK fraud probe casts shadow over Airbus jet sales

* Airbus cooperating with UK authorities over agents' role
* Investigation likely to take years to complete
* Airbus mulls commissions ban to win back export agency trust
trust
(Adds analyst comment, Transparency International)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Aug 8 Airbus Group is bracing
for a lengthy period of uncertainty over its core commercial
jetliner business after Britain said it would examine suspected
irregularities in the use of third-party agents to win
contracts.
Europe's largest aerospace company said late on Sunday it
had been notified that the UK's Serious Fraud Office had opened
a formal criminal probe after being alerted by the country's
export credit agency to discrepancies relating to the disclosure
of the work of local agents.
The probe raises a sensitive issue for the industry because
the agency, UK Export Finance, has for years locked horns with
aerospace firms about the need for more transparency, even
though it does not object outright to the use of intermediaries.
Airbus Group said the SFO was looking into possible "fraud,
bribery and corruption" and that the company continued to
co-operate with the investigating agency, having itself tipped
off UKEF about internal findings under a recent compliance
drive.
"It will take years," a person familiar with the matter said
of the SFO investigation, adding it was too early to predict any
outcome or consequences.
Airbus Group is already the subject of a four-year-old SFO
investigation into a $3.3 billion communications deal with Saudi
Arabia, while the SFO is conducting a corruption probe into
engine maker Rolls-Royce which it launched in 2013.
The latest case involves discrepancies over the amount of
agents' fees disclosed in applications for export support, or
missing names of third parties, in some cases dating back years,
people familiar with the matter have said.
In April, UKEF halted export funding pending a compliance
review and was swiftly followed by France and Germany.
Since 2006, companies applying for export support in Britain
have had to identify any intermediaries involved in sales
negotiations and list the sums paid.
The rules followed a series of policy U-turns and a fierce
debate between UKEF and aerospace companies including Airbus,
which had lobbied against the tougher disclosure rules on the
grounds that such data was commercially sensitive and that their
own codes of conduct and due diligence methods were sufficient.
Airbus Group shares fell as much as 1.8 percent on Monday,
driven by concern over the probe. The longer-term impact may
depend upon how widely the probe spreads and the level of
managers who signed off on payments that can be worth millions
of dollars, as well as the declarations to export agencies,
analysts said.
A spokesman declined to comment on any details of the
investigation beyond Sunday's brief statement.
FUNDING RACE
In a separate process, Airbus is meanwhile trying to restore
export funding from UKEF under a revised compliance scheme.
The company said last month it had agreed a process for this
and expected export credits to resume in the fourth quarter.
But several people familiar with the case say it has deeply
soured relations between Airbus and export agencies, notably
UKEF, and that much work remains to be done to restore trust.
Analysts say the operational impact of this funding gap is
limited for now as there is little demand for export credit amid
plentiful commercial liquidity. Just 5 percent of Airbus
deliveries depended on such support last year.
One person familiar with the case told Reuters the onus was
on Airbus to prove it had a robust system for preventing abuse.
One move being floated to win back confidence is a blanket
voluntary ban within Airbus on the use of percentage commissions
to third-party sales agents and more careful vetting of any
other form of payment, people familiar with the matter said.
The move is designed to allay concerns that payments in
countries where it is common to have local representatives,
which include parts of Asia and the Middle East, could be seen
as a potential vehicle for bribery.
But it could provide a headache for a company which has
openly stated to UK authorities in the past that it relies on a
long-established network of representatives to remain
competitive, while some will argue that sales commissions are
normal across many industries.
It could also test often uneasy relations between Airbus and
its parent group, whose boss Tom Enders launched the vigorous -
some say abrasive - compliance drive under a new legal head.
Currently, the playing field with Boeing is level as the
corresponding system in the United States is also frozen due to
political deadlock which has left the U.S. Export Import (EXIM)
Bank without a fully functioning board.
But with some U.S. officials predicting EXIM could resume
funding for Boeing around the turn of the year, Airbus risks
being disadvantaged in some key markets unless it achieves its
target of regaining access to European credits by year-end.
Although export credits technically only kick in when planes
are delivered, aviation market sources say uncertainty over the
future supply of credits can hinder efforts to win new orders.
French brokerage Kepler Cheuvreux said export credits could
be useful for finalising a key order from Iran, which has been
held up for regulatory reasons and due to funding uncertainties.
But at this stage, the agents affair is likely to have an
impact on Airbus's reputation rather than business, it said.
Anti-corruption group Transparency International said the
probe highlighted the need for openness on the use of agents.
(Additional reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Gus Trompiz; editing
by Keith Weir and Tom Pfeiffer)