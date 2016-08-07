UK opens corruption probe into Airbus jet sales

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
PARIS Aug 7 Britain's Serious Fraud Office has launched a formal investigation into suspected fraud, bribery and corruption in connection with commercial plane sales by Airbus, parent company Airbus Group said on Sunday.
The move comes three months after a UK government agency suspended the issue of export credits to Airbus, citing discrepancies in declarations by the planemaker on the use of third-party intermediaries during jet sale negotiations.
In a statement on Sunday, Airbus Group said it had been notified that the SFO had opened a probe, and that the company was continuing to cooperate with the UK fraud police.
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.