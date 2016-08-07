UK opens corruption probe into Airbus jet sales

PARIS Aug 7 Britain's Serious Fraud Office has launched a formal investigation into suspected fraud, bribery and corruption in connection with commercial plane sales by Airbus, parent company Airbus Group said on Sunday.

The move comes three months after a UK government agency suspended the issue of export credits to Airbus, citing discrepancies in declarations by the planemaker on the use of third-party intermediaries during jet sale negotiations.

In a statement on Sunday, Airbus Group said it had been notified that the SFO had opened a probe, and that the company was continuing to cooperate with the UK fraud police.

