Airbus set to win Canadian deal for search-and-rescue aircraft -source

PARIS Dec 7 Canada is set to select Airbus
Group to provide search-and-rescue (SAR) aircraft, a
source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, with Airbus
beating Italy's Leonardo in winning the deal.
A formal decision on the matter is expected on Thursday.
Airbus Group and Leonardo both declined to comment on the
situation.
Airbus Group SE's C-295 and Leonardo Aircraft's C-27J
Spartan had emerged as the front-runners for the Canadian
contract, estimated in media reports to be worth about C$ 3
billion ($2.3 billion).
The Canadian government has said the SAR aircraft
procurement will allow the Royal Canadian Air Force to replace
its current fixed-wing fleet of six CC-115 Buffalo aircraft and
13 CC-130H Hercules aircraft that are being used in Canada for
search-and-rescue missions.
($1 = 1.3249 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Allison Lampert in Montreal;
Editing by Andrew Callus and Sudip Kar-Gupta)